49ers to induct Keena Turner into their Hall of Fame

Keena Turner will become the 34th member of the 49ers Hall of Fame later this year.

The 49ers announced that a ceremony honoring Turner’s induction will be held during their Monday night game against the Commanders in Week 6 of the 2026 season. Turner won four Super Bowls during his 11 seasons with the 49ers and currently works as a vice president and special advisor to 49ers General Manager John Lynch.

“I am deeply humbled to be inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame,” Turner said in a statement. “I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for the extraordinary teammates and coaches who helped me attain success on and off the field as well as the dedicated ownership that has helped shape this franchise’s legacy. To have served this organization since 1980, one of the most iconic in all of sports, has been the honor of a lifetime. Being recognized as a piece of that history, alongside so many legends who have worn the red and gold, is a profound privilege.”

Turner was a 1980 second-round pick out of Purdue and he made one Pro Bowl during his time in the league.