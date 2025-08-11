49ers sign DL Trevis Gipson, waive QB Tanner Mordecai

The 49ers are adding some depth to their defensive line.

San Francisco is signing Trevis Gipson and announced the re-signing of running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Gipson, 28, spent last season with the Seahawks and appeared in five games. He was on the field for 47 defensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps.

A fifth-round pick in 2020, Gipson has played 53 games with 19 starts for Chicago, Tennessee, and Seattle. He’s recorded 11.0 career sacks with 11 tackles for loss and 21 QB hits.

The club also activated offensive tackle Andre Dillard off of the physically unable to perform list, waived quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and placed running back Ameer Abdullah on injured reserve with his ribs injury.