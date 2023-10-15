49ers turn P.J. Walker interception into touchdown, lead 17-13

San Francisco’s offense has had trouble moving the ball against Cleveland on Sunday. And now the unit is without two of its top players in running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Deebo Samuel.

But the 49ers’ defense made a big play and the offense turned it into seven. Now the 49ers have a 17-13 lead with just under 11 minutes to play in the game.

Browns quarterback P.J. Walker was looking for Amari Cooper on the left sideline. But Cooper fell and the ball was intercepted by defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, giving San Francisco an extra possession at Cleveland’s 8-yard line after the return.

Running back Jordan Mason took the handoff on the next play and took it in for an 8-yard touchdown, giving the 49ers the lead.

McCaffrey has now been downgraded to out with his oblique injury. Samuel was previously ruled out with his shoulder injury suffered in the first quarter.