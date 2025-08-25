 Skip navigation
49ers waive QBs Tanner Mordecai, Carter Bradley in first wave of cuts

  
Published August 25, 2025 01:31 PM

The 49ers are down to two quarterbacks.

The team announced that they have waived quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Carter Bradley on Monday. Both players are being cut with injury designations, which means they will revert to injured reserve if they go unclaimed. That would leave them unable to play for the 49ers, but they could be released with settlements once healthy enough to play.

Brock Purdy and Mac Jones are the remaining quarterbacks.

The 49ers also announced that they have placed offensive lineman Isaiah Prince on injured reserve. Defensive linemen Jaylon Allen and Shakel Brown have been waived and running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn has been released.