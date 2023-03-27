 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers will exercise Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth-year option as other teams express trade interest

  
Published March 27, 2023 10:57 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230323
March 23, 2023 08:13 AM
From weapons like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they believe have the best assets for QBs.

General Manager John Lynch said Monday the team plans to exercise Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth-year option, which will pay the receiver $14.12 million in 2024.

Brandon’s been excellent for us ,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’d be shocked if we didn’t. We still have some time. . . We’re still discussing, but it probably makes sense to do that for Brandon. He’s a really good player.

“He’s a guy we’re very fortunate to have and he’s just coming into his own, too. He’s only going to get better. So we’re excited about watching Brandon move forward with us.”

Aiyuk will count only $3.9 million against the cap this season.

There is a question about whether the 49ers can afford to keep both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the roster long term. Samuel will count $8.653 million against the cap this season and is scheduled for a $28.572 million cap hit in 2024.

That has other teams calling the 49ers about trade interest in Aiyuk.

“It’s interesting when you’re at these league functions,” Lynch said. “Ownership meetings, combine. A lot of people ask about him. They really appreciate his game. And they see it ascending.”

Aiyuk, 25, led the 49ers last season with career-highs in targets (114), catches (78) and receiving yards (1,015). He scored eight receiving touchdowns, which was second on the team.

Aiyuk could follow the same path as right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who played out his fifth-year option and became too expensive to keep. McGlinchey signed a five-year, $87.5 million free agent deal with the Broncos.

The 49ers have All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams on a six-year, $138 million deal.

“It’s just that when you’ve got Trent Williams on the other side, you can’t pay everyone,” Lynch said.