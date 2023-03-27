49ers will exercise Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth-year option as other teams express trade interest

General Manager John Lynch said Monday the team plans to exercise Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth-year option, which will pay the receiver $14.12 million in 2024.

“Brandon’s been excellent for us ,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’d be shocked if we didn’t. We still have some time. . . We’re still discussing, but it probably makes sense to do that for Brandon. He’s a really good player.

“He’s a guy we’re very fortunate to have and he’s just coming into his own, too. He’s only going to get better. So we’re excited about watching Brandon move forward with us.”

Aiyuk will count only $3.9 million against the cap this season.

There is a question about whether the 49ers can afford to keep both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the roster long term. Samuel will count $8.653 million against the cap this season and is scheduled for a $28.572 million cap hit in 2024.

That has other teams calling the 49ers about trade interest in Aiyuk.

“It’s interesting when you’re at these league functions,” Lynch said. “Ownership meetings, combine. A lot of people ask about him. They really appreciate his game. And they see it ascending.”

Aiyuk, 25, led the 49ers last season with career-highs in targets (114), catches (78) and receiving yards (1,015). He scored eight receiving touchdowns, which was second on the team.

Aiyuk could follow the same path as right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who played out his fifth-year option and became too expensive to keep. McGlinchey signed a five-year, $87.5 million free agent deal with the Broncos.

The 49ers have All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams on a six-year, $138 million deal.

“It’s just that when you’ve got Trent Williams on the other side, you can’t pay everyone,” Lynch said.