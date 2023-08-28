49ers workout kickers Tristan Vizcaino, Taylor Russolino

The 49ers need a kicker for the season opener.

Rookie Jake Moody strained a quad in practice last week, while Zane Gonzalez injured his calf in pregame warmups. Neither player will be ready for Week 1 against the Steelers.

The team had Tristan Vizcaino and Taylor Russolino in for tryouts Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Vizcaino spent one game with the 49ers in 2020, going 3-for-3 on his field goal tries, with a long of 47, and 2-for-2 on PATs. He was in the Cowboys’ training camp until they cut him Aug. 7.

Vizcaino made only 22 of 35 attempts during team drills with the Cowboys this summer, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Russolino, 34, last kicked for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

Coach Kyle Shanahan did not rule out bringing back Robbie Gould, who remains a free agent.