49ers WRs Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings officially active vs. Jaguars

  
Published September 28, 2025 02:56 PM

The 49ers officially have wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings today as neither is on their inactive list.

Jennings (ankle/shoulder) is expected to have a limited role. Pearsall will play despite a knee injury that also had him questionable.

Cornerback Renardo Green (neck) did not practice on Friday and won’t play today. He is among the 49ers’ inactives. His absence means Darrell Luter Jr. and Chase Lucas will have bigger roles.

Cornerback Eli Apple is active to help after getting elevated from the practice squad.

The 49ers’ other inactives are wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb), linebacker Nick Martin, running back Jordan James and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Jaguars will play without wide receiver Dyami Brown, who was questionable with a shoulder injury.

Their other inactives are running back Cody Schrader, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders Sr., defensive lineman Danny Striggow, linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) and safety Kahlef Hailassie.