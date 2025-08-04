 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250804.jpg
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
6.9 million watched Chargers-Lions Hall of Fame game

  
Published August 4, 2025 09:32 AM

Football is back. And while the numbers are yet to hit regular-season form, a large throng tuned in for a glorified scrimmage involving second- and third-stringers.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily, the Chargers-Lions Hall of Fame game on NBC generated 6.9 million viewers on average for the broadcast. It’s the biggest audience for the Hall of Fame game since the 2021 matchup between the Steelers and Cowboys, which averaged 7.31 million.

Last year, Bears-Texans on ABC averaged 4.93 million.

Of the total number, 691,000 watched on Peacock and NBC Digital. It’s the biggest NBC preseason streaming audience ever.

Several more preseason games will be nationally televised over the next three weeks. In four weeks and three days, the season gets started with Cowboys-Eagles in Philadelphia. On NBC and Peacock.

The number will be much higher than 6.9 million for that one.