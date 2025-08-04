6.9 million watched Chargers-Lions Hall of Fame game

Football is back. And while the numbers are yet to hit regular-season form, a large throng tuned in for a glorified scrimmage involving second- and third-stringers.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily, the Chargers-Lions Hall of Fame game on NBC generated 6.9 million viewers on average for the broadcast. It’s the biggest audience for the Hall of Fame game since the 2021 matchup between the Steelers and Cowboys, which averaged 7.31 million.

Last year, Bears-Texans on ABC averaged 4.93 million.

Of the total number, 691,000 watched on Peacock and NBC Digital. It’s the biggest NBC preseason streaming audience ever.

Several more preseason games will be nationally televised over the next three weeks. In four weeks and three days, the season gets started with Cowboys-Eagles in Philadelphia. On NBC and Peacock.

The number will be much higher than 6.9 million for that one.