$76 million buyout is reportedly coming for Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher has never coached at the NFL. But his imminent dismissal from Texas A&M will have reverberations through the highest levels of the sport.

Per multiple reports, Texas A&M is expected to fire Fisher today. And Fisher will walk away with a $76 million buyout.

That’s likely the biggest buyout ever for any coach, college or pro. It could make NFL coaches think again about the possibility of taking a college job and the gigantic contract — and potential buyout — that will come with it.

Fisher, who arrived in 2018, is 45-25 at Texas A&M. The team went 5-7 last year. Currently, the Aggies are 6-4. They beat Mississippi State on Saturday, 51-10.

It wasn’t nearly enough to stave off a process that apparently was put in motion in recent days.

Yes, $76 million is a lot to pay Fisher to not coach. It becomes easier to afford when there continues to be no line item in the budget for player compensation.