A.J. Brown becomes first receiver to have at least 125 yards in six straight games

Receiver A.J. Brown is having another terrific day in what’s shaping up to be a terrific season.

Brown has become the first receiver in league history to have at least 125 yards in six consecutive games.

He went over 125 with a 17-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. It was his eighth reception on eight targets in the contest. He now has eight catches for 129 yards with two touchdowns.

That play also kept a game-tying drive going. A few plays later, quarterback Jalen Hurts found a wide open DeVonta Smith down the left side for a 38-yard touchdown making the score 24-24 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter.

Smith has seven catches on seven targets for 99 yards with a TD.

Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel is questionable to return with a toe injury.