A.J. Brown brings Lombardi Trophy to hospital to visit 10-year-old plane crash victim

Ten-year-old Andre Howard III has been at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia since debris from the January 31 plane crash struck his family’s car. Andre needed emergency brain surgery and is such a big Eagles fan that his family said his first question after waking up was whether he had missed the Super Bowl.

He hadn’t, and after he watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl from his hospital room, he received a special surprise from Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who paid him a visit and brought the Lombardi Trophy with him.

Andre’s mother posted pictures of Brown’s visit in a social media message.

“Dear AJ Brown, Thank you,” Andre’s mother wrote. “Thank you for being a man of your word. By great surprise on this day my son was beyond grateful to meet you. Caught us all by surprise.”

Andre’s parents said that Andre’s immediate response when debris from the crash started hitting their car was to cover up his little sister. Brown posted a picture of Andre and called him, “My hero.” The feeling is mutual.