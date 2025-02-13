 Skip navigation
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
A.J. Brown brings Lombardi Trophy to hospital to visit 10-year-old plane crash victim

  
Published February 13, 2025 04:32 PM

Ten-year-old Andre Howard III has been at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia since debris from the January 31 plane crash struck his family’s car. Andre needed emergency brain surgery and is such a big Eagles fan that his family said his first question after waking up was whether he had missed the Super Bowl.

He hadn’t, and after he watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl from his hospital room, he received a special surprise from Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who paid him a visit and brought the Lombardi Trophy with him.

Andre’s mother posted pictures of Brown’s visit in a social media message.

“Dear AJ Brown, Thank you,” Andre’s mother wrote. “Thank you for being a man of your word. By great surprise on this day my son was beyond grateful to meet you. Caught us all by surprise.”

Andre’s parents said that Andre’s immediate response when debris from the crash started hitting their car was to cover up his little sister. Brown posted a picture of Andre and called him, “My hero.” The feeling is mutual.