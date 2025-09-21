A.J. Brown catches first TD of season, Eagles cut Rams lead to 26-21
Published September 21, 2025 03:13 PM
Philadelphia’s comeback might be on.
The Eagles have scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, narrowing the Rams’ lead to 26-21 with 2:16 left in the period.
Jalen Hurts threw his first touchdown of the season early in the period, a 33-yard strike to Dallas Goedert to make the score 26-14.
Then after forcing a Rams punt, the Eagles used a methodical 13-play, 87-yard drive to cut Los Angeles’ advantage to five. A.J. Brown caught his first score of the season on a 9-yard pass from Hurts.
After netting just 33 total yards in the first half, the Eagles have 161 in the third quarter alone. Hurts is now 14-of-20 passing for 148 yards with two TDs. Brown has four catches for 61 yards with a touchdown.