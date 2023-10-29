A.J. Brown catches second TD, Eagles-Commanders tied at 17

Eagles receiver already had one terrific touchdown catch in Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Why not make it two?

That’s exactly what he did in the third quarter, making a catch over a defender and powering his way into the end zone to tie the game at 17-17.

Brown’s touchdown catch was for 25 yards down the left sideline. That play came after quarterback Jalen Hurts completed a fourth-and-4 pass to DeVonta Smith for a 17-yard gain — a play that may have been overturned on replay review. But Philadelphia rushed to the line for its next play and Washington head coach Ron Rivera didn’t throw his challenge flag.

A few plays later, Hurts found Brown down the left sideline for the score.

Brown has caught all seven of his targets for 113 yards with two TDs so far on Sunday.

The Eagles should have more points, but they’ve now fumbled twice inside the 5-yard line. On the opening possession of the second half, Philadelphia attempted its first “Brotherly Shove” of the game and failed when Hurts lost the ball before reaching the goal line. Washington recovered it for a turnover.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is questionable to return with a back injury.