A.J. Brown got a text from Mike Vrabel, who wished Brown luck in the Super Bowl

  
Published February 9, 2023 07:00 AM
February 6, 2023 02:52 PM
A.J. Brown was traded from the Titans to the Eagles on draft day — a move that clearly helped Philadelphia more than Tennessee in 2022.

With Brown in the Super Bowl, he said this week that he’s heard from members of his former organization, including head coach Mike Vrabel.

“A lot of guys have reached out to me,” Brown said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Coach Vrabel reached out to me . I have no hard feelings for nobody in Tennessee. There’s nothing but love, and they are still showing me love, too.

“Of course I wish the organization well. I have teammates and friends on that team, you know, so I want them to succeed.”

Vrabel told Wyatt that he wanted to wish Brown luck.

“I put in a lot of time with these guys,” Vrabel said. “If you do it the right way, you can still have a relationship after they are on someone else’s team. A.J. and I spent a lot of time together, and shared a lot of personal conversations. Of course I wish the best for him.”

Brown added that he posted some things to social media in frustration with the situation that he’d probably take back.

“I think early on as a man I could say I was speaking from a place of feelings, and I had to learn it’s a business,” Brown said. “But I have no hard feelings for nobody in Tennessee, the fans, none of that. Tennessee gave me my first shot, so there’s definitely respect. … I still have love for Tennessee.”

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Brown caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards with 24 touchdowns in three seasons with the Titans. He then caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards with 11 TDs for the Eagles in 2022.