A.J. Brown: I know this ain’t heaven, but it’s close to it

A.J. Brown hasn’t been in New England even a full day. Yet, after his first practice, the wide receiver likes what he has seen.

“I’m just still in awe,” Brown told reporters on Tuesday. “Walking up the hill with the uniform on, I was like, ‘This is real.’ Caught myself at one point in practice, I wasn’t paying attention because I was like, ‘Dang. I’m a Patriot.’ Just trying to take it all in as much as I can. Obviously, I got back to work quickly. But there’s levels to it. I’m enjoying it. Obviously, I know this ain’t heaven, but it’s close to it.”

The Eagles traded Brown to the Patriots on Monday, receiving a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection in return.

Brown grew up a Patriots fan, and when they didn’t trade him in 2019, he said he cried. The Titans selected him in the second round, 19 picks after the Patriots selected Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry at 32nd overall.

“That was a tough night. I joked about it earlier, I said the Patriots been breaking my heart over the years,” Brown said. “That night, I was looking forward to being picked going in the first round. I was projected a first-round pick. Obviously, things can go another way. The 32nd pick, they took another receiver. As soon as the pick came in, I was already in my car leaving my draft party. I went back to my room, went in my closet and tried to gather myself. I was just disappointed. It was somewhere I wanted to be. Obviously, I wanted to play with Tom [Brady], and that didn’t happen. But everything happens for a reason.”

Brown wouldn’t address what happened with the Eagles that prompted him to want out, but he made it clear he’s happy to be with the Patriots.