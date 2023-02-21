 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown: If Eagles don’t re-sign Jalen Hurts they should send me wherever he goes

  
Published February 21, 2023 10:02 AM

A.J. Brown views himself and Jalen Hurts as a package deal.

Brown said on the Raw Room podcast that if the Eagles don’t give Hurts a lucrative second contract, he’d want General Manager Howie Roseman to trade him wherever Hurts ends up.

“You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he’s going to go,” Brown said. “You talk about pressure, Howie, get it done.”

It’s safe to say that isn’t going to happen. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles last year, and Roseman said he has a good sense of what it’s going to take to get a long-term deal done with Hurts.

Hurts is 24 years old and Brown is 25, and there’s a good chance the two of them will be together in Philadelphia for several more years.