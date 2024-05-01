A.J. Brown: I’m learning to let people have their opinions without responding

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown’s press conference on Tuesday was focused on his contract extension, but other topics came up during his time on the podium.

One of them was a phone call Brown made to Philly radio station WIP in February to refute speculation that there were problems in the team’s locker room that led to their second half collapse last season and that Brown had specific issues with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown called the Hurts speculation “total BS” and was adamant that he wanted to be part of the team.

The new contract means Brown will be around for years to come and he said on Tuesday that he is working on doing a better job of letting outside noise pass him by without a response.

“At the time, I felt like that was right,” Brown said. “But looking back on it, it’s something I learned from. I’m learning to let people just have their opinions and just keep on pushing. I’m human. That’s something I can’t control. I can’t control when somebody talks about me or comes up with these things. It’s something that I learned from and I’m moving forward.”

The rapid descent from top of the NFC to out of the playoffs provided plenty of Eagles talking points at the end of last season. Avoiding that kind of meltdown will help Brown and everyone else on the roster avoid the kind of interactions Brown engaged in earlier this year.