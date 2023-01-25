 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown: I’m not a diva, but of course I want the ball

  
Published January 25, 2023 12:50 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss whether the Philadelphia Eagles will be able to slow down the San Francisco 49ers offense in the NFC Conference Championship.

FOX cameras caught Eagles receiver A.J. Brown visibly frustrated on the sideline with 5:11 remaining Saturday night. Brown admitted Wednesday he wanted more opportunities.

The Eagles, though, ran it 44 times and threw it only 24 in an easy 38-7 win over the Giants.

“They throw the ball to me 100 times, I’m going to want it 101 times,” Brown said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “Me personally, I just feel like I can change the game at any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm. It definitely puts you in a zone; you’re locked in. Of course I want the ball.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni talked to Brown on the bench and indicated this week that Brown was frustrated with his targets. Brown caught three of six passes directed at him for 22 yards.

Sirianni, though, defended his star receiver’s outburst, saying he wants his receivers to “crave the football.”

Brown clarified Wednesday that wanting the ball doesn’t make him a diva.

“I’m never the receiver to go on the sideline or try to cause problems on the sideline. I’m not that guy,” Brown said. “I think that’s what you could describe as a diva, but I’m not that person.

“I’m a guy who goes up and talks to the quarterback and talks to the [offensive coordinator] and do it that way. I’m not a guy that’s going to cause commotion on the sideline. That’s not who I am. I’ll never be that guy.”

Brown, acquired from the Titans for first- and third-round picks, finished fourth in the NFL with 1,496 receiving yards and tied for third with 11 receiving touchdowns.