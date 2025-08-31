A.J. Brown leaves no doubt he will play in Thursday’s season opener

A.J. Brown missed significant practice time in training camp with a hamstring injury, but the Eagles receiver insists he’ll be in the lineup come Thursday in the season opener against the Cowboys.

“Hell, yeah,” Brown said emphatically, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Brown, who previously has had soft-tissue injuries, left practice early with an injury Aug. 1. The Eagles never indicated his absence from practice was anything other than precautionary.

He apparently returned to practice Sunday, though it is unknown how much he did since a practice report was not required.

Brown missed three games last season with a hamstring injury, and the Eagles went 1-2 in those games.

He has 261 catches for 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons in Philadelphia, while adding 25 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns in seven postseason games with the Eagles.