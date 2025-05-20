A.J. Brown on George Pickens trade: We have to worry about the Cowboys

Count Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown among those who think the Cowboys made a good move by trading for wide receiver George Pickens.

The move gives CeeDee Lamb a talented partner in the Dallas receiving corps and should make Dallas a tougher opponent than the one that lost two games to the Eagles by a combined score of 75-13 last season. While that may make life tougher on the field, Brown said he’s a fan of the move.

In a video of a classroom visit for his YouTube channel, Brown was asked said that games against divisional opponents are never easy and that he thinks a strong Cowboys team will make the Eagles step up their game as they try to remain on top of the NFC East.

“I like that, I ain’t gonna lie,” Brown said. “We’re going to have to worry about them. For sure. I like the trade, I do like the trade. I like the competition, you know. I like George Pickens, I like CeeDee Lamb and they collab. It’s going to be exciting to watch because all that does is bring the best out of us. So, if we know how they’re coming, we are going to have to step it up.”

Washington made it to the NFC Championship Game with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels before losing to the Eagles, so the stage was set for a tough fight at the top of the division coming into the offseason. The Pickens move and the Giants’ additions create reason to hope and believe the race will be an even deeper one this time around.