A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts’ contract: It didn’t change him; if anything, it motivated him

  
Published May 19, 2023 09:18 AM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown have been good friends for years, which translated to solid on-field chemistry during their strong 2022 season.

This week, Brown was asked what his reaction was when he learned Hurts had signed a five-year, $255 million extension last month.

“Just to be sitting beside him is a blessing,” Brown said. “Just talking to him about it, working with him on the side, and last season actually helping him achieve some of his goals — from a friend standpoint, it’s everything you can imagine. I’m so ecstatic for him. He deserves it. And I’m just excited for what the future holds for him.

“He’s a great guy, as y’all know. He’s still that hard worker. He’s still determined to be great. So, it definitely didn’t change him. It definitely just motivated him, if anything. So, that’s what you want .”

Hurts finished second in MVP voting in 2022 after completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions — good for a 101.5 passer rating. He also rushed for 760 yards with 13 TDs to lead the team to the NFC title.