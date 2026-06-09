A.J. Brown signs off in Philly with: “The best to ever play here. Always open.”

A.J. Brown made his official farewell to Philly on Monday, when he was traded to the Patriots. He returned to the building to get the last of his things later in the week, and he left something behind.

On a wall with photos of the team’s Pro Bowl player, Brown applied his signature. He added a message to it.

“The best to ever play here,” Brown wrote, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “Always open.”

One of the issues during his final year in Philly was that he was at times open but the ball didn’t come his way. Did that trace to whatever caused the relationship between Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts to change?

At this point, it doesn’t matter. Brown will now attempt to be “always open” for quarterback Drake Maye. Which could help Maye take the next step from No. 2 in the MVP voting to No. 1.