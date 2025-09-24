 Skip navigation
A.J. Terrell out of Falcons practice, Kyle Pitts limited

  
Published September 24, 2025 04:30 PM

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell didn’t play in Week 3’s loss to the Panthers and his practice week got off on the wrong foot on Wednesday.

Terrell did not practice because of the hamstring injury that kept him out last Sunday as well. Head coach Raheem Morris said that he remains week-to-week, which may mean that he’s looking at a return after the team’s bye in Week 5.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (toe) was a limited participant. Pitts was added to the report last Thursday, but worked in full on Friday and played against Carolina.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (groin), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), edge rusher James Pearce (groin), and wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) were also limited. Running back Nate Carter (hamstring) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.