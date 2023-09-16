Aaron Donald fined $16,391 for hit on Geno Smith

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined by the NFL for an illegal hit on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

The league announced today that Donald has been fined $16,391 for the hit.

Donald’s hit on Smith came with 13:04 remaining in the second quarter. (It was not the same play on which Smith screamed “Oh my God!” when he saw Donald was about to pounce on him.)

Donald is one of the best defensive players in NFL history, but he’s been accused at times of late hits and cheap shots. In this case, the league’s disciplinary office felt that Donald’s hit on Smith crossed a line.