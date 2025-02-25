Aaron Glenn addresses Quinnen Williams’ displeasure with Aaron Rodgers’ departure

The Jets’ decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers wasn’t met with total support in the team’s locker room. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams tweeted “another rebuild year for me I guess” after the news broke, before deleting it and posting only a thumbs down emoji.

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday that he has spoken with Williams.

“Listen, I understand the reaction of the players,” Glenn said. “But I will say this: Every decision that me and Moug [Darren Mougey] make is to win, and to win now. I understand it, but again, listen, this isn’t going to be the last decision I make that will upset some people, and that’s OK.

“As men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in house, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

Williams was not the only player upset with the Jets’ decision to bring in a new starting quarterback.

Glenn would not address Rogers specifically but said a lot of players already in the locker room can contribute to winning now, even those who disagree with Rodgers’ departure.

“We’re confident we’re trying to win games,” Glenn said. “So, that may be; it is what it is. The thing is: I don’t want to disrespect any other players we have on our team. It kind of pisses me off — and some of the other players — that that’s what we all talk about. You have Quinnen Williams; you have Quincy Williams; you have AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker]; you have Joe Tippmann. All those guys need to be respected as far as winning games also.”

Glenn insists the goal is to win now, not start a rebuild, but to do that the Jets will have to find a winning quarterback to replace Rodgers.