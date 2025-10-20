Aaron Glenn: I don’t want to make a rash decision at quarterback

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t name a starting quarterback for Week 8 after Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Panthers and he didn’t name one at his Monday press conference either.

Glenn benched Justin Fields at halftime of the Panthers loss and Tyrod Taylor piloted the offense for the remainder of the game. Both quarterbacks guided the team to field goals and Fields was sacked three times while Taylor threw a pair of interceptions. Glenn said it is “something that I want to continue to look at” and said he plans to speak to other coaches who have been in similar situations as he makes up his mind.

“I’m not running away from the question,” Glenn said. “The thing is, I want to make sure I make the right decision. I don’t want to make rash decisions either. I just want to make sure when the decision is made that it’s the right one.”

Glenn said his mindset is focused on “who gives us the best chance to win” against the Bengals and that longer-term considerations such as Fields’ contract will not factor into his choice.