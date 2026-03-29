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Aaron Glenn names Geno Smith the starter: He’s our guy

  
Published March 29, 2026 03:00 PM

Jets coach Aaron Glenn announced Sunday that Geno Smith will be the team’s starting quarterback this season.

“No doubt about it. He’s our guy,” Glenn told Judy Battista of NFL Media.

It’s no surprise given Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

The Jets moved on from Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor after last season, trading with the Raiders to get Smith back in New York. Smith previously played for the Jets from 2013-16.

“It means to have a bona fide starter come in and lead this offense to where it needs to go,” Smith told Battista. “Listen, he’s done it a couple of years. Those years in Seattle when he was I think Comeback Player of the Year. Man, he was up for MVP early in the season. There’s no doubt in my mind that we brought a competent here on this team.”

Smith, 35, made the Pro Bowl for the Seahawks in 2022 and 2023, but he threw a league-high 17 interceptions in 2025 with the Raiders. Las Vegas was 2-13 in Smith’s starts.