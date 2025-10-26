Aaron Glenn: Nick Mangold was the heart and soul of the Jets

Sunday’s game in Cincinnati ended with a Jets celebration, but the day began on a more somber note.

Longtime Jets center Nick Mangold died at the age of 41 after battling kidney disease and head coach Aaron Glenn took some time to talk about Mangold at the start of his postgame press conference. Glenn did not play for the Jets at the same time as Mangold, but he was in the organization during Mangold’s 11 years with the team and he said Mangold was a vital member of the organization.

“I didn’t play with him, but I was here as a scout when he was playing and he was the heart and soul of the team,” Glenn said. “He had a number of kids and it’s always tough to hear that, especially a guy who’s a true Jet through and through — that made his appearance felt. Prayers go out to him and his family. It’s tough to hear because of who he was as person, him being a true Jet.”

Mangold was a two-time All-Pro for the Jets and is in the team’s Ring of Honor. They will be back at home after their Week 9 bye and there will likely be further celebrations of his life once the team is back in their home stadium.