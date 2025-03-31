Aaron Glenn: We don’t need offseason hoopla, we want to move in silence

The last two offseasons for the Jets have been noisy ones as Aaron Rodgers’ presence led to a lot of talk about playoff runs and on-field success that failed to materialize come the fall.

One of the byproducts of that underperformance was a change in head coaches and Aaron Glenn was clear on Monday that he’s not looking for a return to the kind of atmosphere that existed around the team before his arrival. Glenn said there “doesn’t need to be a big hoopla” about what the team is doing in the offseason and that he’d like things to stay quiet in the coming months as well.

“We’re just going to go about our business and coach these players and try to create an atmosphere for the players that’s totally different than what they’ve probably been used to,” Glenn said, via the team’s website. “And that’s something I want to create just in general. What type of players we bring in the building and the building environment for the most part, but we want to move in silence man and just go about our business and go win some games. You don’t win in the offseason anyway. I know everybody has these grades in free agency, they have draft grades and when you go back and look at them — it don’t really mean crap. The only thing that makes a difference is what you do during the season.”

Offseason headlines have not translated to in-season success for the Jets for many years. Glenn’s approach might not turn out any better, but a new sheriff means a new way of doing business in New Jersey.