Aaron Jones likes what he sees from Jordan Love in offseason workout

  
Published April 11, 2023 10:55 AM
nbc_pft_jordanlove_230329
March 29, 2023 07:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on how Jordan Love has progressed while training behind Aaron Rodgers and how Rodgers struggling last season will help Love's transition.

Packers running back Aaron Jones says Jordan Love looks ready to take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

Jones said today that he worked out with Love in California earlier this offseason and liked what he saw.

“He was comfortable, throwing the ball with swag ,” Jones said, via ESPN. “He knows where he wants to be, and he’s going to keep working to get there.”

The Packers expect to trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets and move on to Love as their starter this season, after Love spent the last three seasons as Rodgers’ backup. Jones has said he doesn’t want Rodgers to leave , but that ship has sailed. And now Jones is looking at the positive in Love finally getting his chance to shine.