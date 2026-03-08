Aaron Rodgers calls Acrisure Stadium a great place to play, “other than the field surface”

As Aaron Rodgers discussed the positives of playing last season in Pittsburgh, he also threw in a negative: The playing surface at Acrisure Stadium.

That playing surface, which the Steelers have vowed to replace after players ranked it the worst in the NFL, was criticized by Rodgers as an aside to his comments about how much he enjoys Pittsburgh in his interview with Pat McAfee last week.

“Just seeing the response from the fans, and how much they loved the Black and Gold. And then, Acrisure, other than the field surface itself, is a great place to play,” Rodgers said.

The shot at the playing surface drew laughter from McAfee, but Rodgers said he’s far from the only one who feels that way.

“I mean, I’m not saying anything out of my ass,” Rodgers said.

McAfee replied, “Everybody knows.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II says the new grass at Acrisure will be the same kind used by the Bears and Eagles, and the Steelers believe that if that grass can work in Chicago and Philadelphia, it can work in Pittsburgh.