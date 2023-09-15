Aaron Rodgers calls Monday and Tuesday “one of the toughest 24-hour stretches of my life”

Aaron Rodgers says he felt a roller coaster of emotions from the high of taking the field for the first time as a Jet, to the low of suffering a season-ending injury on his fourth play.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee today that he felt like he went from one of the best days of his life to one of the worst.

“Monday was an amazing day to start, amazing night running onto the field with the flag. Electric,” Rodgers said. “And then It turned into one of the toughest 24-hour stretches I’ve had in my life, for sure. A lot of sadness, a lot of tears, a lot of dark frustration and anger, all the gamut of emotions. But the sun rose the next day and I found myself in L.A. and had surgery on Wednesday, and since then I’ve been feeling better.”

Now Rodgers is at the start of a long rehabilitation period from his torn Achilles tendon.