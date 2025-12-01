Aaron Rodgers calls out unnamed receivers for skipping film sessions, running wrong routes

The Steelers are slumping. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not mincing words.

In comments eerily reminiscent of remark from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Rodgers called out unnamed teammates after Sunday’s lackluster 26-7 home loss to the Bills.

Asked by reporters how to increase production in the passing game, Rodgers said this: “When there’s film sessions, everyone shows up. When I check to a route, run the right route.”

By implication, Rodgers is saying that players aren’t showing up for film sessions, and that they’re not running the right route.

It’s not the first time Rodgers has said something about players not running the right route. Last year, he called out Jets receiver Mike Williams for failing to be on the “red line,” as the play required.

Obviously, he’s frustrated. He thought this year would be different than his most recent two seasons, with the Jets. As it stands, the 6-6 Steelers will need to get things turned around quickly, or they won’t have to worry about losing another playoff game.

They won’t be going back.