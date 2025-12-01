 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers calls out unnamed receivers for skipping film sessions, running wrong routes

  
Published November 30, 2025 08:58 PM

The Steelers are slumping. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not mincing words.

In comments eerily reminiscent of remark from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Rodgers called out unnamed teammates after Sunday’s lackluster 26-7 home loss to the Bills.

Asked by reporters how to increase production in the passing game, Rodgers said this: “When there’s film sessions, everyone shows up. When I check to a route, run the right route.”

By implication, Rodgers is saying that players aren’t showing up for film sessions, and that they’re not running the right route.

It’s not the first time Rodgers has said something about players not running the right route. Last year, he called out Jets receiver Mike Williams for failing to be on the “red line,” as the play required.

Obviously, he’s frustrated. He thought this year would be different than his most recent two seasons, with the Jets. As it stands, the 6-6 Steelers will need to get things turned around quickly, or they won’t have to worry about losing another playoff game.

They won’t be going back.