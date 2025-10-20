 Skip navigation
nbc_snf_atlsflites_251019.jpg
Highlights: McCaffrey powers 49ers to victory
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety

Aaron Rodgers can join elite club of QBs with wins over all 32 teams

  
Published October 20, 2025 06:06 AM

Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have wins over all 32 franchises. Aaron Rodgers can become the fifth when the Steelers face the Packers on Sunday night.

The Packers are the only team Rodgers has never beaten, so if Rodgers and the Steelers win against his old team on Sunday, he’ll have wins over all 32 teams in the league.

The four quarterbacks who have already accomplished the feat are Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.

Rodgers is one of seven quarterbacks in NFL history with wins over 31 franchises. Two of the other six beat every team except the one they played their entire careers for: Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs). Two others beat every team except one they played for a long time: Alex Smith (Chiefs) and Russell Wilson (Seahawks). And two more just happen to have one team they never beat: Matthew Stafford (Steelers) and Kerry Collins (Dolphins).