Aaron Rodgers confirms revised deal, but declines to divulge details

The man who will be wearing a Legacy White uniform in Week One officially has some more generational green.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed on Wednesday that he has agreed to a revised contract, following the tweak made contemporaneously with his trade by the Packers.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Rodgers said the deal is done. He declined, however, to divulge details.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal,” Rodgers told reporters. “I’m aware of that. . . . Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

The contract apparently will confirm that.

Rodgers agreed to move a $58.3 million option bonus from 2023 to 2024 before his trade, leaving only $1.165 million in cash and cap space for the current year. If the bonus had not been moved, he would have had a cap number of $15.74 million this year. Presumably, his new cap number is no higher than that.

Under the prior deal, Rodgers also was due to make $107.55 million in 2024, a two-year total of $108.7 million. The biggest question is whether Rodgers agreed to take less than that over the next two years, in order to give the Jets more cash and cap space to put key players around him. (He has no obligation to do that; however, we’d heard he was considering it.)

Last night, we reported that Rodgers had been trying to get equity in the franchise as part of his new deal. It’s unknown whether owner Woody Johnson would have agreed to do it. Last week, the NFL slammed the door on teams giving equity to players or other employees.