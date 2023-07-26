 Skip navigation
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
  • Eric Froton
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
Thorbjornsen doesn't take No. 1 ranking lightly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
  • Eric Froton
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Rodgers confirms revised deal, but declines to divulge details

  • By
  Mike Florio
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 26, 2023 04:00 PM

The man who will be wearing a Legacy White uniform in Week One officially has some more generational green.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed on Wednesday that he has agreed to a revised contract, following the tweak made contemporaneously with his trade by the Packers.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Rodgers said the deal is done. He declined, however, to divulge details.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal,” Rodgers told reporters. “I’m aware of that. . . . Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

The contract apparently will confirm that.

Rodgers agreed to move a $58.3 million option bonus from 2023 to 2024 before his trade, leaving only $1.165 million in cash and cap space for the current year. If the bonus had not been moved, he would have had a cap number of $15.74 million this year. Presumably, his new cap number is no higher than that.

Under the prior deal, Rodgers also was due to make $107.55 million in 2024, a two-year total of $108.7 million. The biggest question is whether Rodgers agreed to take less than that over the next two years, in order to give the Jets more cash and cap space to put key players around him. (He has no obligation to do that; however, we’d heard he was considering it.)

Last night, we reported that Rodgers had been trying to get equity in the franchise as part of his new deal. It’s unknown whether owner Woody Johnson would have agreed to do it. Last week, the NFL slammed the door on teams giving equity to players or other employees.