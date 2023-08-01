 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers expects a “few-year partnership” with Jets

  
Published August 1, 2023 05:58 PM

Immediately following the trade from Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers expressed uncertainty about how much longer he would play. Since then, the Jets quarterback has been adamant he will spend more than one season in New York.

He not only reiterated that Tuesday but now sounds as if he wants to play at least three more years.

“This is going to be a few-year partnership,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

That was Rodgers’ explanation for taking a historic $35 million pay cut in a restructured contract. Rodgers, 39, called the below-market deal “a win-win-win for everybody.”

“A win for me: I get paid a ton of money,” Rodgers said. “A win for the team: We get a low cap number and deferred some cash. A win for other guys that we can bring in and sign. I have no complaints. I’m not missing it at all.”

Rodgers will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot five years after he retires. With the Jets playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, the four-time MVP was asked about his future.

“I want to play a few more years, and it’ll be five after that,” Rodgers said. “Who knows what’s going to happen in eight or nine years? That’s a long way off.”

He added that he is “taking it one year at a time” but plans to play multiple years with the Jets.

His contract runs through 2025.

“Yeah, I’d love to play as long as I can, as long as it’s fun, as long as my body feels good, as long as they want me,” he said.