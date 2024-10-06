Aaron Rodgers gets to 60,000 career passing yards, Sauce Gardner heads to locker room

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had a ton of success in London on Sunday, but he did reach another career milestone.

Rodgers reached 60,000 career passing yards on a throw to tight end Tyler Conklin in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings in London. Rodgers is the ninth player in NFL history to reach that mark, but the Jets were forced to punt a play after Conklin’s catch.

Rodgers appeared to hurt his left knee on a hit by Jihad Ward on the next Jets drive, but he returned to the game after the Vikings were flagged for roughing punter Thomas Morstead. Rodgers was on the injury report with a knee injury during the practice week.

While Rodgers was able to remain in the game, the Jets have lost cornerback Sauce Gardner. He went to the locker room after colliding with linebacker Quincy Williams.

The Vikings lead the Jets 17-7 late in the third quarter.