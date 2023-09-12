Aaron Rodgers had X-rays on ankle, has boot on foot
Published September 11, 2023 08:55 PM
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially has an ankle injury. There’s still no official word on the diagnosis or prognosis.
Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Rodgers has had X-rays on the ankle. He’s now in the locker room with a boot on his foot.
Time will tell what the injury is, and how long he’ll be out — if at all.
He’s officially questionable to return tonight.
The injury happened on the opening drive of the game, just a few plays into Rodgers’s first regular-season game with the Jets.