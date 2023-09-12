Aaron Rodgers had X-rays on ankle, has boot on foot

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially has an ankle injury. There’s still no official word on the diagnosis or prognosis.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Rodgers has had X-rays on the ankle. He’s now in the locker room with a boot on his foot.

Time will tell what the injury is, and how long he’ll be out — if at all.

He’s officially questionable to return tonight.

The injury happened on the opening drive of the game, just a few plays into Rodgers’s first regular-season game with the Jets.