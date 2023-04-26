 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: I’m going to make Zach Wilson’s life heaven off the field

  
Published April 26, 2023 12:14 PM
nbc_pft_saucegardner_230426
April 26, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Sauce Gardner’s remarks about bringing in Aaron Rodgers and explore how expectations for the Jets have been raised.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson knew after last season ended that the team could add a veteran quarterback this offseason. He vowed, at the time, to “make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

On Wednesday, the Jets made the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers official.

“He’s going to make my life hell in practice,” Rodgers smirked, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “and I’m going to make his life heaven off the field. Part of my goal here is to help him get his confidence back.”

Wilson was a fanboy of Rodgers’ while growing up, and now he will get to learn from Rodgers. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday that was a “great thing ” for Wilson.

“No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson,” Douglas explained. “And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

The Jets made Wilson the second overall pick in 2021, and they are 8-14 with him as a starter. He has completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.