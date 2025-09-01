 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers is one of four Steelers captains

  
Published September 1, 2025 01:22 PM

Steelers players haven’t been teammates with Aaron Rodgers for very long, but it’s been long enough for the quarterback to be elected to a leadership position.

The Steelers announced this year’s captains on Monday and Rodgers has been named one of them ahead of his first season with the team. It’s the 15th time that Rodgers has been named a team captain. He wore a “C” for 12 of his seasons in Green Bay and in both of his seasons with the Jets.

The last three seasons have ended without Rodgers’s team in the postseason, so the Steelers would like to see that trend change even as he continues to serve as a captain.

Each of the team’s other three captains have plenty of experience in the role as well. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward is a captain for the 11th straight year and edge rusher T.J. Watt has been voted into the role for the fifth time.

Special teams captain Miles Killebrew was named a captain for the fourth year in a row.