Aaron Rodgers: It's my intention to play for the Jets, Packers are "digging their heels in"

  
Published March 15, 2023 09:30 AM
March 15, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why assuming Aaron Rodgers lands with the Jets, Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas will have all the glory if it works out while dodging any blame if it doesn’t.

Yes, Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets.

He admitted it on Wednesday while speaking to Pat McAfee.

Rodgers also made it clear that he made the decision to play for the Jets several days ago, and that he’s waiting for the Jets and Packers to work out a trade.

Rodgers blamed the Packers for “digging their heels in” on compensation.

“It’s my intention to play for the Jets, but I’m still under contract with the Packers,” Rodgers said.

And so it’s no longer “if” but “when.”

And the “when” will happen when the Packers and Jets work out a deal.

At one point, Rodgers cited his accomplishments and tenure with the Packers as part of a “plea” for the team to be reasonable now.

“They want to move on,” Rodgers said.

Indeed they do. And they should (as Rodgers said) “do right by” one of the best players in franchise history.