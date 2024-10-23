 Skip navigation
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Aaron Rodgers: Jets have been playing with too much anger, not enough enjoyment

  
Published October 23, 2024 07:05 AM

The first two months of the Jets season have been filled with attempts to get the team on the right track, but their 2-5 record shows that those efforts have been unsuccessful.

This week’s approach is on having a little more fun. That was the message from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers said that the team, which has lost four straight games, has been playing with playing “with too much anger and not enough enjoyment” during a stretch that has seen them fire head coach Robert Saleh and trade for wide receiver Davante Adams. The quarterback said he thinks “my energy and my approach” is essential to turning that around.

“The power of belief is a snowball that can start in an avalanche and I think that’s what we need and it starts with me. I’ve got to bring the right energy every single day, especially on game day. I feel like we’ve been loose, we’ve been having good practices, but, for whatever reason, there’s been a bit of tightness on game day, and I think that’s got to start with me. I’ve gotta bring with the same energy during the week and lead with that energy.”

The surest path to fun times in football is winning games, so the NFL schedulers may have helped Rodgers and the Jets out this week. Their last win came against the Patriots in Week Three and they have a chance to sweep the season series with a win that would bring a welcome change to the air around the team.