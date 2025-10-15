 Skip navigation
michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Aaron Rodgers needs 116 passing yards to pass Ben Roethlisberger on the all-time list

  
Published October 15, 2025 07:28 PM

First-year Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a chance on Thursday night to surpass a mark set by a quarterback who spent his entire career in Pittsburgh.

With 116 yards against the Bengals on Thursday night, Rodgers will leapfrog Ben Roethlisberger into fifth place on the all-time passing yardage list.

Roethlisberger retired with 64,088 yards. Rodgers currently has 63,973.

It’s likely the highest Rodgers will climb — unless he plays another two years. At No. 4 is Brett Favre, with 71,838. Rodgers is currently 7,895 behind his former Green Bay teammate.

Tom Brady has the all-time record with 89,214, nearly 9,000 more than Drew Brees at No. 2. That’s more than 50 miles of passing yards.

A win on Thursday night will push the Steelers to 5-1. Which will strengthen their grip on the AFC North and position them to perhaps win a playoff game for the first time since the 2016 season.