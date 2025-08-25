Aaron Rodgers on facing Jets: One game out of 17

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t a member of the Steelers when the NFL schedule was released, but it felt likely enough to happen that most people took note of where the league had the Steelers opening the season.

They’ll be at MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on September 7, which sets Rodgers up to play his former team. During an interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, Rodgers said he was “thankful for the couple of special moments” he had with the Jets and expressed his wish that “it had gone differently up there” before saying that he wasn’t putting any extra import in facing his previous club.

“Probably nowhere near where it might be made out,” Rodgers said. “A lot has changed over there — coaching staff wise, player wise. Obviously I have friendships over there, but it’s one game out of 17. At 5 o’clock eastern on that Sunday, it’s only going to be on to the next game. That’s just the way it is.”

Rodgers isn’t the only quarterback who will be facing familiar faces in Week 1. Jets quarterback Justin Fields opened last season as the Steelers’ starter, so there will be similar feelings on both sides of the ball.

