Aaron Rodgers on Philip Rivers: I’m not the oldest guy in the league anymore, love that

  
Published December 11, 2025 04:13 PM

Even though the Steelers already defeated the Colts this year, there’s one implication of Philip Rivers’ return that makes Pittsburgh’s current quarterback smile.

“Well, I’m not the oldest guy in the league — love that,” Aaron Rodgers said Thursday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

At 44, Rivers has two years on Rodgers, who turned 42 earlier this month.

“It’s pretty incredible, though,” Rodgers said of Rivers’ return to the Colts this week. “He’s been out for, I believe, four full seasons, plus this part of this season. I was laughing because a couple of my buddies hit me up asking what I would do in that situation, and I said without missing a beat, ‘I’m retired, I’m staying retired.’ So, big credit to Phil.”

Rodgers was drafted a year after Rivers in 2005. The two didn’t have many battles during their time with the Packers and Chargers, given that they played in different conferences. But Rodgers noted he’s long admired Rivers’ game from afar.

“I’ve been a fan of his forever,” Rodgers said. “I’ve known him a little bit over the years. I’ve just loved the way that he competes, plays. Again, not the most gifted player, but cerebral as all get out. Hilarious trash talker. I wish him nothing but the best. I’ve been a fan of his for a while, and I hope he goes out and it’s just like riding a bike and he can jump right back in the saddle — and I expect him to.”