Aaron Rodgers says he’s “not going to San Fran”

  
Published February 2, 2023 03:04 PM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230125
January 25, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on who could benefit from Aaron Rodgers, including the Jets, who could start fresh at QB, and the Dolphins, who could dodge the Tua Tagovailoa concussion troubles.

On Wednesday, the 49ers said they don’t plan to pursue any high-profile veteran quarterbacks this offseason. On Thursday, one specific high-profile veteran quarterback said he won’t be joining the 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, said when asked for any news said, “I’m not going to San Fran .”

Two years ago, it was an effort by the 49ers to trade for Rodgers that caused his situation with the Packers to hit the fan, one day before the 2021 draft. The Packers said no then.

Apparently, neither the 49ers nor Rodgers have any interest in joining forces this time around. Or maybe the Packers have made it clear that, if a trade happens, it won’t involve a team in the NFC.

In 2005, Rodgers wanted the 49ers to make him the first overall pick in the draft. They selected Alex Smith instead, and Rodgers plunged out of the top 20.