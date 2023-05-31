Aaron Rodgers still limited by calf injury, Jets hope he’s full on Friday

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limited in OTAs last week because he tweaked his calf while doing conditioning work and he’s not going to be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice either.

That was the word from Jets head coach Robert Saleh during a Wednesday press conference. Saleh said that Rodgers is “fine,” but will be doing rehab work as the team works to make sure he remains that way.

Saleh also said that the hope is that Rodgers is cleared for full participation on Friday. If that doesn’t happen, Saleh said the team believes he will “for sure” be ready to do everything at next week’s OTAs.

The Jets want Rodgers on the field working with his new teammates as much as possible this spring, but no one will be taking undue risks in OTAs in order to make that happen.