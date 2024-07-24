 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers: Super Bowl is the goal, we’re one of 8-12 teams that can do it

  
Published July 24, 2024 01:46 PM

Aaron Rodgers went into his first season with the Jets with high hopes for how the team would fare and his expectations aren’t any lower after tearing his Achilles four games into the season.

Rodgers spoke to reporters at a press conference from Jets training camp on Wednesday and he said that the team’s goal is to be in New Orleans next February for Super Bowl. He was then asked if that’s a realistic goal for the team and said he believes it is.

“It has to be the goal. The beauty is, every single year there’s 8-12 teams — maybe, probably less — but 8-12 teams that can actually do it. We’re one of those 8-12,” Rodgers said, via SNY.

The impact of last year’s injury on Rodgers’s play will remain an unknown for some time and the answer to that question will have a lot to do with how realistic any Super Bowl hopes might be for a team that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2010.