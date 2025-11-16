 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers TD pass gives Steelers early 7-0 lead

  
Published November 16, 2025 01:14 PM

At least early, it doesn’t look like the Bengals have solved any of their defensive issues during their Week 10 bye.

A big run by Jaylen Warren helped Pittsburgh slice through Cincinnati’s defense, with Aaron Rodgers tossing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Gainwell to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

Warren took a handoff 35 yards to the Cincinnati 12 on the sixth play of the possession, putting the Steelers in scoring position. Warren broke tackles and evaded plenty of defenders on the play.

A play later, the Rodgers hit Gainwell on the left side and the running back easily outran a defender for the 11-yard score.

Rodgers now has 19 touchdown passes this season.