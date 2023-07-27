 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine eases policy for athletes to compete against ‘neutral’ Russians
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond, Road America

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newchehlv2_230726.jpg
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1
nbc_pl_fulvavl_230726.jpg
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
nbc_pl_miguelalmironintv_230726.jpg
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine eases policy for athletes to compete against ‘neutral’ Russians
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond, Road America

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newchehlv2_230726.jpg
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1
nbc_pl_fulvavl_230726.jpg
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
nbc_pl_miguelalmironintv_230726.jpg
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers tells teammates to practice “with their brains turned on”

  
Published July 27, 2023 06:22 AM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants his teammates to match his mental approach on the practice field.

Rodgers said he’s been challenging the Jets to push themselves mentally as much as they do physically in training camp.

“If we’re just going through the motions when we’re on the field, we’re missing opportunity,” Rodgers said, via the Associated Press. “Every time we’re on the field, we should be alert for anything. And I like to test them on some stuff that maybe they haven’t thought about before or maybe it was installed in Day One that we were here and maybe something we talked about in the spring, just that they know kind of how I operate. Everything is up, No. 1. But also, the best players are the smartest players. So any time we’re on that field, whether it’s a half-line walkthrough or a full 11-on-11 play, they should be playing with their brains turned on.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he likes Rodgers acting in a hybrid player-coach role.

“I see him walking all over the place, talking to people,” Saleh said. “It’s funny because I think I’m learning his body language where he’s going to either talk some trash or give a good coaching point. He’s been great.”